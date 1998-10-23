Short Take: VeriSign beats estimates

VeriSign slightly beat analysts' third-quarter earnings estimates, reporting a net loss, excluding charges, of $4.2 million or 18 cents a share. Those figures compare with a loss of $3.2 million or 40 cents a share, also excluding charges, posted a year ago. Analysts expected the security software company to post a loss of 19 cents a share. VeriSign's revenues rose to $10.5 million for the quarter, up from $3.8 million.