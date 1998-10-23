Short Take: VeriSign beats estimates

VeriSign slightly beat analysts' third-quarter earnings estimates, reporting a net loss, excluding charges, of $4.2 million or 18 cents a share. Those figures compare with a loss of $3.2 million or 40 cents a share, also excluding charges, posted a year ago. Analysts expected the security software company to post a loss of 19 cents a share. VeriSign's revenues rose to $10.5 million for the quarter, up from $3.8 million.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.