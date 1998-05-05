Short Take: USWeb to acquire Kallista

USWeb, a strategic Internet professional services firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chicago-based Kallista, an Internet consultancy--founded in 1987--that specializes in database integration, data warehousing, and Intranet development services for medium- and large-sized businesses. USWeb said it hopes the deal will expand its breadth of expertise in Internet strategy consulting and database integration.
