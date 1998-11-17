Short Take: Toshiba, Alcatel in ADSL pact

Toshiba and Alcatel have agreed to a licensing pact for asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) technology, under which Toshiba will develop, manufacture, and market chipsets which support the transmission of video, Internet services and other high-bandwidth data over conventional telephone lines. Toshiba plans to introduce its first large-scale integrated circuits (LSI) using capabilities licensed from Alcatel in June of 1999.