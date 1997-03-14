Short Take: SunSoft delivers Solstice Network Client 3.0

Sun software subsidiary SunSoft has delivered version 3.0 of the Solstice Network Client. The set of tools lets Windows desktops connect to Unix networks, such as Sun's Solaris platform. A Network File System client is also available for Windows. The $300 Network Client is shipping now for Windows 95 and Windows 3.x. A Windows NT version is due within 90 days.
