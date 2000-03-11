Short Take: Start-up smooths wireless e-commerce

A new start-up aimed at making existing Web commerce sites available on wireless Web devices is launching Monday. Dubbed ViaFone, the firm has attracted more than $10 million in funding from blue-chip venture capitalists Draper fisher Jurvetson and Partech International. The system will operate through voice recognition on ordinary or wireless phones, or allow consumers to uses mobile phones, Palm Pilots or other wireless devices to access commerce Web sites. Several clients, including CD Now and HiFi.com, have already signed on board, the company says.