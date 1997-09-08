Short Take: SPA debuts service

The Software Publishers Association will unveil a members-only service this week called E-Commerce Web Resource, which tracks U.S. state laws and legislation on Internet commerce and in other selected nations. For an initial ten U.S. states, the service can track sales taxes on downloaded software and digital signature legislation. For other countries, it details tax considerations, encryption policies, import/export laws, localization requirements, privacy issues, and intellectual property protection. In the future, SPA expects to offer the e-commerce tracking service to nonmembers for a fee.