Short Take: Siemens, Newbridge announce ATM switch

Siemens AG's Public Communication Networks, and Newbridge Networks announced the MainStreetXpress 36190 Core Services Switch, the latest product in their unified ATM product line. It fulfills core network requirements for signaling systems (SS7/C7, ISDN, ISUP), operational support systems, and billing. The MainStreetXpress product line will be on display at Comnet. It is set to ship in mid-1997, and will be sold by both companies.