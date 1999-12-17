Short Take: Scientific Atlanta set-top shipments up

Scientific Atlanta has increased a deal it has with Time Warner for shipments of its Explorer set-top boxes. Scientific Atlanta has accelerated its shipment rate to meet the strong demand and will provide an additional 500,000 units to Time Warner on top of a deal that it has in place to ship 400,000 units, the set-top maker said in a statement.
