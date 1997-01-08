CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: Radius announces 3D graphics card

Radius announced that its Thunder 3D graphics-card accelerator for PCI-based Mac OS computers will begin shipping this week. It has a suggested retail price of $3,399.

