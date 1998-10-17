Short Take: Qwest to provide Globix broadband access

Qwest Communications will provide broadband network access to Internet service provider Globix as part of a multiyear agreement valued at $35 million. The deal includes future expansions and upgrades that will give Globix increased bandwidth. Qwest has plans to more than triple its broadband access service by next year.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.