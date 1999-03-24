Short Take: PeopleSoft names new vice chairman

PeopleSoft has named 33-year-old Aneel Bhusri as the business software firm's new vice chairman. Bhusri, who served as vice president of PeopleSoft marketing for several years, is also now a member of the firm's board of directors. Bhusri joined PeopleSoft in 1993. He previously worked as an associate at Norwest Venture Partners and spent several years in Morgan Stanley's corporate finance organization. He also sits on the boards of Marimba, WiData, and STC.