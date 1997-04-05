Short Take: Oracle extends Sybase migration program

Oracle has extended until May 31 a migration program aimed at users of Sybase's database software. The program includes three days of consulting services, discounted pricing, and a payment installment plan to persuade Sybase customers to switch. The program has already snared more than 100 Sybase users, according to Oracle executive Mark Jarvis. An Informix migration program will launch by summer, he said.