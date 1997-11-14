Short Take: NextLevel cuts workforce

As part of its previously announced plan to improve financial performance, NextLevel Systems is restructuring its San Diego-based satellite data networks business and reducing its workforce by about 225, or 20 percent. The downsizing is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The company also named Eric Pillmore CFO, replacing Charles Dickson.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.