Tech Industry

Short Take: Network Associates to acquire Magic Solutions

Network Associates has announced that it will acquire Magic Solutions for $110 million. The merger is expected to beef up Network Associates' Microsoft NT internal help desk market, with the incorporation of Magic's sales, consulting, and services staffs. The transaction is expected to be completed by early in the second quarter of 1998.

