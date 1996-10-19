Short Take: Net-Scene cuts price on PointPlus

Net-Scene announced that it has lowered the price of its PointPlus to $199 from $499. PointPlus is a suite of presentation tools that enable users to easily create content for the Internet or intranets by converting Microsoft PowerPoint documents into online presentations, according to the company. It requires Windows 95 or NT 3.51, PowerPoint 4.0 or later, and a plug-in available from Net-Scene's site.