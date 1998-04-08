Short take: Minolta cuts printer prices

Minolta reduced the price of its PageWorks12 and PageWorks20 monochrome laser printers by up to 28 percent, lowering the estimated street price to $749 and $999 respectively. The former prints at 12 pages per minute (ppm), the latter at 20ppm. Both printers offer a resolution of 1200 dpi. Imaging cartridges for both printers were also reduced 12 and 13 percent.
