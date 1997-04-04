CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: Microcom enforces modem patents

Microcom announced that Rockwell Semiconductor is the first to license Microcom's two V.34 technology patents. These patents are a requirement in the V.34 modem implementation. The patents also apply to V.34-style return paths which will be incorporated into next-generation 56Kbps modems. In addition to licensing the V.34-associated patents, Rockwell along with industry giants Cisco and Bay Networks have also licensed one of Microcom's ISDN patents.

