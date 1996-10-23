Short Take: Micro Focus supports Netscape ONE

Micro Focus announced its support for the Netscape ONE initiative, an Open Network Environment that wants to bring Navigator users closer to the universe of COBOL data. This platform for creating a new generation of client-server applications unifies the standards of the Internet, such as HTTP, HTML, LDAP, and Java as well, along with a tool chest of open, cross-platform software and technologies for creating distributed applications on the Internet and intranets.