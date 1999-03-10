CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Short Take: Lycos enlists WebMD for health content

Lycos has signed health care content provider WebMD for a three-year, $52 million agreement. WebMD will be the exclusive provider of health care content on Lycos's Web site and will power a cobranded health care channel on Lycos Network properties. WebMD also will gain coverage across USA Networks properties, including the Sci-Fi Channel and the Home Shopping Network, the first distribution deal for the planned merger between USA Networks and Lycos, should the merger go through.

Lycos has signed health care content provider WebMD for a three-year, $52 million agreement. WebMD will be the exclusive provider of health care content on Lycos's Web site and will power a cobranded health care channel on Lycos Network properties. WebMD also will gain coverage across USA Networks properties, including the Sci-Fi Channel and the Home Shopping Network, the first distribution deal for the planned merger between USA Networks and Lycos, should the merger go through.
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real