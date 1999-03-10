Short Take: Lycos enlists WebMD for health content

Lycos has signed health care content provider WebMD for a three-year, $52 million agreement. WebMD will be the exclusive provider of health care content on Lycos's Web site and will power a cobranded health care channel on Lycos Network properties. WebMD also will gain coverage across USA Networks properties, including the Sci-Fi Channel and the Home Shopping Network, the first distribution deal for the planned merger between USA Networks and Lycos, should the merger go through.