Short Take: Lante names managing director

Internet consulting firm Lante has named Richard Wunder as managing director of its Northeast operations. Wunder joins Lante from CSC, where he spent 18 years and was vice president responsible for the company's e-business practice in North America. In his newly created position at Lante, Wunder will manage the company's Net consulting practice in the Northeast, the Chicago-based firm said. Wunder will work out of Lante's Boston offices.