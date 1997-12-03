Short Take: Intuit, CNNfn unveil financial site

Financial software maker Intuit and CNNfn.com, the Web site affiliated with CNN's financial network, have unveiled a new financial information site called Quicken.com. Set to launch December 9, the new site will replace the current "Your Money" section on CNNfn, and the agreement covers a five-year period. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
