Short Take: Infringement lawsuit over Monroe Web site

CMG Worldwide, which oversees the estate of Marilyn Monroe, is close to a settlement with Marilyn Monroe Weston Limited and its principal, Edward Weston, in a case of possible trademark infringement, according to CMG attorney Ted Minch. CMG sued Weston in September after he launched his Web site, Marilyn Monroe Gallery, to sell photos of Monroe. CMG's suit says domain names are subject to trademark laws. Minch hopes to settle by January, in which case Weston would have to rename his site.