Short Take: IBM unveils super server

IBM has announced a new version of its RS/6000 Unix server line, the H70, as well as one high-availability, two-computer version that will stay up and running all but six minutes of the year or less. The H70 uses as many as four of IBM's RS64-II chips and is geared for e-commerce and enterprise resource planning tasks. It's 75 percent faster at serving Web pages than its predecessor, the H50. Prices begin at $26,900.