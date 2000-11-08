CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: IBM to include Sendmail on some servers

Sendmail and IBM have entered into an alliance to promote Internet messaging on IBM's eServers running Linux. Under the deal, IBM will integrate Sendmail's Internet-based e-mail program on select eServers and then market it to Web hosting companies and portals. Eventually, these systems will be used internally by companies and serve as a platform for additional services for application service providers.

