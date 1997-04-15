Short Take: Global Village readies modems

Global Village has announced two new 56-kbps fax-modems based on U.S. Robotics' x2 technology that will cost less than comparable U.S. Robotics modems. Global Village said it designed the modems with twice the memory of other x2 products to ensure that customers can upgrade to future enhancements. The new TelePort 56 internal and external fax-modems for Windows users are due in May, with street prices expected to start at $159.