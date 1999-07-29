Short Take: FooFoo.com appeals to the chichi

FooFoo.com officially launched its site today, promising to offer the finer things to yuppies online. The site includes articles on health, dining, and travel from magazines such as Men's Health, Elle, and Food & Wine. It also offers cigars, golf clubs, PalmPilots, and other products through partnerships with e-commerce players such as Chipshot.com and Sharperimage.com. The site also provides restaurant recommendations and can help visitors obtain event tickets.