Short Take: FMR cuts stake in AOL

Investment company FMR, parent to Fidelity Investments, filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission to reduce its stake in America Online to 4,776,220 common shares or 5.12 percent from 11.13 percent held previously.
CNET también está disponible en español.
