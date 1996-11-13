CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Short Take: FMR cuts stake in AOL

Investment company FMR, parent to Fidelity Investments, filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission to reduce its stake in America Online to 4,776,220 common shares or 5.12 percent from 11.13 percent held previously.

Investment company FMR, parent to Fidelity Investments, filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission to reduce its stake in America Online to 4,776,220 common shares or 5.12 percent from 11.13 percent held previously.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real