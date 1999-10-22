Short Take: Extreme posts a profit in first quarter

Extreme Networks' first-quarter sales nearly quadrupled as the start-up posted a profit of $4 million, or 8 cents a share, on revenue of $47.2 million. During the same quarter last year, the company lost $3 million, or 8 cents a share, on revenue of $12.9 million. The company's earnings beat analysts' expectations of 6 cents a share for the quarter ended September 30.