Internet

Short Take: Email via alpha text pagers

teltrust.com announced a contract with MCI. Using MCI's nationwide paging services, teltrust.com will provide email via alpha text pagers using Novell's GroupWise email system and teltrust.com's flagship email product dotNet.

