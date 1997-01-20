Short Take: Email via alpha text pagers

teltrust.com announced a contract with MCI. Using MCI's nationwide paging services, teltrust.com will provide email via alpha text pagers using Novell's GroupWise email system and teltrust.com's flagship email product dotNet.
