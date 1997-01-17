Short Take: Educational Net comic from Headbone and Excite

Headbone Interactive and Excite announced the official launch of the Headbone Derby, an Internet comic strip designed for classroom use in grades five through nine. The site, already in use in 250 classrooms, features puzzles and quizzes that teach academic subjects such as geometry, chemistry, foreign language, and music. Headbone and Excite are finalizing agreements with sponsors; the site is free for users.