Short Take: EarthLink taps TCI exec

EarthLink Network named Grayson Hoberg chief financial officer. Hoberg previously worked at TCI, where he was vice president of business operations at TCI.NET, which delivers Internet products to the company's cable customers. Hoberg replaces Barry Hall, who resigned in September after EarthLink announced a $15 million round of financing backed by billionaire George Soros.
