Short Take: DOJ asks Netscape for files

The U.S. Justice Department has now requested documents from Netscape as part of its investigation of Microsoft concerning allegations of unfair competition in the Internet marketplace. The documents, which involved "a bunch of Internet markets," not just browsers, were requested last month, according to Netscape attorney Gary Reback. Reback wouldn't elaborate but he called the request a "logical step" in the investigation process.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.