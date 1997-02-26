CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: Concentric to offer SET software

Internet service provider Concentric Network has announced a deal to provide secure electronic commerce services to MasterCard International cardholders. Concentric will supply cardholders with an Internet access kit that includes Secure Electronic Transaction (SET) software for making secure credit card purchases over the Net. MasterCard is launching several SET-based pilot projects this year, and expects the software to become widely used later this year.

