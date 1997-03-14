Short Take: Compaq fills management post

Compaq Computer has quietly filled a key post in its nascent workstation division following the abrupt departure of a key hire after less than a month on the job. Les Crudele, formerly of Motorola's microprocessor division, has been named vice president of Compaq's workstation division. The move follows Mark Canepa's decision to join Sun Microsystems. Canepa was a highly touted hire by Compaq, but quickly left the company for Sun's Netra server division.