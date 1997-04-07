CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Short Take: Commerce One names CEO

Mark Hoffman, cofounder and former chief executive of Sybase, has joined Commerce One as president and CEO. Commerce One is a provider of electronic commerce technology for transactions between businesses.

Mark Hoffman, cofounder and former chief executive of Sybase, has joined Commerce One as president and CEO. Commerce One is a provider of electronic commerce technology for transactions between businesses.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real