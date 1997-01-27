CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Short Take: Bank site for Hong Kong customers

Bank of America launched a Web site specifically for its Hong Kong customers, enabling them to access information, loan applications, and other interactive tools.

Bank of America launched a Web site specifically for its Hong Kong customers, enabling them to access information, loan applications, and other interactive tools.
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real