Short Take: ATI bundles SGI VRML browser

Silicon Graphics' VRML 2.0 browser Cosmo Player will be bundled with upcoming 3D graphics hardware from ATI Technologies. ATI, which makes 3D graphics components, said its products will boost performance of Cosmo Player. The browser works as plug-in for both Navigator and Internet Explorer for Windows and Irix. A Mac version of Cosmo Player is due by summer.
