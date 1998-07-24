Short Take: AT&T, Teleport Communications merger approved

AT&T has completed its much-anticipated merger with local Teleport Communications Group. The all-stock transaction is valued at $11 billion, the telco said. AT&T is incorporating all TCG's current services to provide end-to-end enterprise offerings nationwide. The FCC approved the merger, removing its last majority regulatory hurdle.
