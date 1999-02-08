Short Take: Ascend releases new switching line

Ascend Communications announced new options for its line of switching devices based on asynchronous transfer mode, or ATM. The new modules add support for an emerging protocol, dubbed Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS), that allows services based on IP to be switched across an ATM-based network. The enhancements for Ascend's CBX 500 switch line will be available this quarter.
