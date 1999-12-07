Short Take: Ariba teams with AMS for e-commerce

Ariba is partnering with consulting firm American Management Systems to deliver e-commerce to get government agencies buying goods and supplies online. The deal is intended to enable these agencies to connect to Ariba's network, where they can purchase from suppliers and take advantage of lower prices through group purchasing online. Ariba's eCommerce software allows users to capture and send purchases over the Web to suppliers on the Ariba Network platform.