Short Take: Allaire back on track for IPO

Allaire is back on track for an initial public offering this quarter, the company has announced. The maker of Web site-building software for corporate use shelved its IPO plans in October. The company's change of heart last month followed a similar move by Vignette, which also had pulled back from its IPO, citing unfavorable market conditions.
