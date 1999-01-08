CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: Allaire back on track for IPO

Allaire is back on track for an initial public offering this quarter, the company has announced. The maker of Web site-building software for corporate use shelved its IPO plans in October. The company's change of heart last month followed a similar move by Vignette, which also had pulled back from its IPO, citing unfavorable market conditions.

