Short Take: ADS releases PC radio

ADS Technologies has announced Cadet, a wireless FM radio data receiver that can be used as a PC radio. The company will update Cadet later this year to retrieve wireless news, weather, sports, and stock updates. Users will be able to access wireless Web pages and perform wireless email and voice mail alerts without accessing the Internet. Cadet costs less than $79.
