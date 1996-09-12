Short: Sybase targets data warehousing

Sybase and IBM have announced the Data Mall initiative, a program to help businesses establish data warehouses using Sybase database software running atop IBM's RS/6000 SP parallel processing servers. Sybase will use its Sybase MPP parallel processing database software to build centralized data warehouses and Sybase IQ software, which speeds up query response time, to build smaller data marts, which contain a subsection of data warehouse information. Pricing varies by installation.