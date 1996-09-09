CNET también está disponible en español.

Short: REI launched online store

Recreational Equipment, a national outdoor gear and clothing store, launched its virtual marketplace. The site lets users buy goods online, get information on camping and outdoor recreation, and ask questions about products via email.

