Short: REI launched online store

Recreational Equipment, a national outdoor gear and clothing store, launched its virtual marketplace. The site lets users buy goods online, get information on camping and outdoor recreation, and ask questions about products via email.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Recreational Equipment, a national outdoor gear and clothing store, launched its virtual marketplace. The site lets users buy goods online, get information on camping and outdoor recreation, and ask questions about products via email.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.