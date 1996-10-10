Short: Peachtree upgrades accounting software

Peachtree Software announced an upgrade for its Complete Accounting for DOS. Version 10 supports century date change options to eliminate problems with the Millenium Bug, lets users copy inventory items to new departments, and convert orders to invoices. It is now available and has a retail price of $399 for the multiuser version. Existing users can purchase the single-user upgrade for $149, and $199 for the multiuser version.