Short: Novell regroups

Novell announced its GroupWise 5 client-server email and groupware engine, throwing down the gauntlet before Lotus Development's Notes and Microsoft's Exchange Server. GroupWise 5 includes office functions and Internet capabilities in its mailbox system, as well as collaborative features that allow for threaded email conversations. Pricing for GroupWise 5 remains unchanged from the previous version, starting at $718 for a five-user license.