Short: EarthLink, Microsoft announce agreement

Earthlink Network and Microsoft announced an agreement in which EarthLink will offer Internet Explorer 3.0 to its customers through its registration software, and Windows users will be able to subscribe to EarthLink's service from an icon on their desktop. Earthlink will be included in the Microsoft Internet referral server within the Windows operating system.
