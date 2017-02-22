​Shopping alert: Amazon's taking $8.62 off your $50 purchase today

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

Amazon's offering a one-day sale, and it's a pretty decent offer.

If you've been hoarding up a bunch of things on your Amazon lists, now's a good day to hit purchase. Amazon's offering a discount of $8.62 on $50 or more all day today. Not on everything, but on a lot of things.

Amazon's celebrating with that particular discount because the company was given an 86.27 ranking in the 2017 Harris Poll Corporate Reputation Rankings, a poll given to 23,000 people across the US. This year's rating was an all-time high. Wegmans, Publix Super Markets, Johnson & Johnson, Apple and UPS came in 2nd through 6th.

Keep in mind, it doesn't apply to everything, and you can't order via every Amazon app and gadget. The code BIGTHANKS will trigger the discount, but only on Amazon.com and mobile Amazon Shopping App. (You can't get the discount via Alexa, Prime Now, or Amazon Restaurants.) Everything must be in one order, and it excludes digital content, video games, Amazon Gift Cards. And, discounts only apply on things sold by Amazon.com, not third parties.