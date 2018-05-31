Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook is 'taking a diverse slate approach'

James Martin/CNET

Facebook says it's upping its diversity game.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said Thursday that the company plans to adopt a diverse slate approach to its board of directors, which Facebook defined in 2017 as setting the "expectation that hiring managers will consider candidates from underrepresented backgrounds when interviewing for an open position." The approach is intended to increase the likelihood that people from diverse backgrounds are hired.

Sandberg announced the initiative at a Facebook shareholder meeting.

"We wanted to make that commitment publicly," she said.

The company has ramped up its diversity efforts in recent years by recruiting from more schools and launching the Facebook University internship program for college students in underrepresented communities. Facebook, pushed by Sandberg, also developed a course on managing unconscious bias.