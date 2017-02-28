Sheryl Sandberg condemns anti-Semitic bomb threats

The Oshman Family Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto was forced to evacuate Monday after receiving an anonymous bomb threat. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, on Tuesday reacted to the event -- one of about 20 similar threats received the same day around the country.

"In the beautiful Californian sunshine, our local Jewish school was evacuated, and the feeling of peace we take for granted was shaken," Facebook's chief operating officer wrote in a post on the social network. "There have now been more than 90 threats to Jewish community centers this year - and two cemeteries have been desecrated.

"This is not the way things should be."

James Martin/CNET

Sandberg's comments come amid a surge in anti-Semitic threats and attacks. The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks and verifies anti-Semitic incidents, is investigating more than 70 bomb threats phoned in to Jewish community centers in the past two months. Earlier this week, more than 100 headstones were damaged or vandalized in a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia. Earlier in the month, vandals damaged or destroyed more than 150 headstones in a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Vice President Mike Pence later condemned "this vile act of vandalism and those who perpetrate it in the strongest possible terms."

Sandberg struck a similar tone on Tuesday.

"We stand against intimidation even when it is directed at the most precious parts of our lives -- the schools our children go to, the places where our friends and our families gather to celebrate and study and remember and pray," she wrote. "We stand against hatred wherever it occurs and whoever is subjected to it, regardless of faith, race, gender or background."